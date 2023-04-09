Nevada Democrats react to the federal court rulings on abortion pill, mifepristone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another federal judge has weighed in on the debate over the prescription and distribution of the abortion pill, mifepristone.

Despite the drug being on the market for two decades, Texas District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued an order on Friday to halt the prescription and distribution of the drug within a week. According to his ruling, the judge gave the government seven days to appeal and ask for emergency relief before the ruling goes into effect.

In response, another federal judge in Washington has barred the FDA from doing anything to reduce the availability of the drug in 16 states, including Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford praised the Washington ruling in a news release shortly after the decision, saying the drug continues to be "safe and effective."

Ford also highlighted that Nevada was a member of the coalition of states that sued the FDA to preserve access to the drug.

“Today’s ruling preserves access to mifepristone for Nevadans,” Ford said in the release. “Over the past 20 years, mifepristone has proven to be safe and effective, as continually affirmed by the FDA based on scientific evidence. I will continue to fight for Nevadans’ right to reproductive healthcare, and, in particular, access to mifepristone.”

U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee also released a statement in response to the Texas Judge’s ruling, saying, “One judge in Texas does not know better than a woman, her doctor, and a team of FDA scientists that approved this safe and effective medication over 20 years ago."

Senator Jacky Rosen also condemned the ruling, saying she was "appalled" by "this disastrous court decision."

She continued, "This is just the latest attack on Nevada women’s ability to access abortion care and sets a reckless precedent for a court to overrule an FDA decision based on science."

Last month, Sen. Rosen was one of many elected officials — including Senator Catherine Cortez Masto — to write a letter to U.S. pharmaceutical retailer, Walgreens after it decided not to sell the pill in certain states.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto called Friday's ruling "an unprecedented and unacceptable attack on women's rights" in a statement released the same day.

She continued, "This ruling was purely political, and it will block many women from getting the reproductive health care they need. Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, far-right Republicans have worked to strip away women’s freedoms and now they’re infringing on pro-choice states’ rights. Nevadans have spoken loud and clear: we don’t want politicians interfering in women’s health care decisions. This harmful ruling must be appealed and overturned as soon as possible."

As of Saturday night, no Nevada Republican officials have issued any official statements on either ruling.

This article will be updated to reflect the latest statements from Nevada state and local officials as they become available.