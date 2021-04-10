Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada Democrats' priorities emerge on bill deadline day

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City as seen during the day and nighttime in July 2020
The Nevada Legislature building is located in Carson City, Nevada
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 15:47:41-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers sped through hundreds of proposals on Friday to meet another major deadline of the 2021 legislative session.

Most bills need to pass out of their first committee before Saturday to remain up for consideration.

Lawmakers advanced measures to abolish the death penalty, ban homemade guns, and permit cannabis lounges, but proposals about gas appliances and taxing football and hockey tickets did not advance.

The proposals that advanced on Friday — and the ones not to put up for votes — reflect the priorities emerging in the Democrat-controlled Legislature in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH