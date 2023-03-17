Nevada Craft Beverage Passport program kicks off on St. Patrick's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Craft Beverage Passport is back! Program organizers aim to lift up establishments who make their brewed, distilled or fermented beverages locally. Prizes are available depending on how many stamps participants get by the end of the year.

Starting Friday, March 17, participating establishments will start stamping the printable passports. The prizes are tiered. People with 10 stamps get a prize, and those who may visit all 44 locations will get a larger gift.

The passports include illustrated maps, addresses, and messages from the owners/operators of the participating locations. Stamp opportunities are statewide, ranging from Las Vegas to Reno, and many more towns and cities in between.

The passport is a partnership between the Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada. If a passport shows a Nevada icon, it means that establishment also includes locally sourced ingredients.

There is an instruction page on the Nevada Department of Agriculture's website. There, participants can also find the full selection of printable beverage passports.