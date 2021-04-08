Nevada court hears dispute over 15-vote margin in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney for a Republican candidate who lost a Las Vegas-area election by 15 votes asked the state Supreme Court to order a revote, citing a finding by the county elections chief that 139 unspecified “discrepancies” made it impossible for him to certify the result.

But a lawyer for Ross Miller, the Democratic candidate now serving on the Clark County Commission, argued Wednesday that GOP candidate Stavros Anthony incorrectly invoked a state law covering the prevention of an election instead of filing a contest of the election.

He urged justices to reject Anthony's bid or risk the chaos of court challenges after every close Nevada election.