Nevada counties join anti-federal government sheriff's group

Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:35:10-04

ELKO (AP) — Rural Nevada residents are celebrating moves by two county commissions to join a constitutional sheriffs group that argues local law enforcement has the final say over how to interpret laws.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported that crowds gathered last Sunday in Elko City Park.

That's where the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association presented county commissioners with a plaque to honor their membership.

The group believes county sheriffs have a duty to interpret and uphold the constitution that supersedes other elected officials up to the president.

It is against federal gun laws and COVID restrictions and sees sheriffs as a final defense against government overreach.

