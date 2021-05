LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada congressman is leading the push to get Americans back to work.

Congressman Steven Horsford is teaming up with other lawmakers to introduce the Hire Act.

If passed it would increase the amount of work opportunity tax credits by 50%.

That gives employers an incentive and money to hire people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

It includes young workers, women, lower-skilled workers and minorities.