Nevada company sues NASA in space habitat test data dispute

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A space technology company in southern Nevada is suing NASA, claiming it is owed more than $1 million for months of space station performance tests last year.

NASA public affairs did not immediately respond Monday to a message about the Bigelow Aerospace lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Las Vegas.

Bigelow argues it completed promised work under its NASA contract, but that the agency has withheld payment and called for more data about pressure tests on the expandable Bigelow B330 space module.

The lawsuit acknowledges issues including power surges and computer failures but says tests were a success.