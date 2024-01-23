Nevada clinics see 30% out-of-state patients for abortion care

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a press conference Monday, non-profit 'Reproductive Freedom for All Nevada' pushed for abortion rights and endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign in light of the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision.

In June of 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe ruling.

“As a mother myself, I know those decisions should be between a woman, her family and her doctor,” said Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

Abortion access remains intact in Nevada because of a 1990 voter referendum.

While abortion access is secure in Nevada, it's expected to be on the ballot in other states in 2024.

The outcome of those decisions could directly impact clinics in Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole.

“The number of out of state patients we've seen travel for care has tripled since the Dobbs decision,” said Adrienne Mansanares, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which provides sexual health care in Colorado, New Mexico, and Las Vegas.

A Planned Parenthood spokesperson says about 30% of its abortion care patients in Nevada are from out-of-state, primarily from Texas.

To bolster capacity, the non-profit has hired more staff and increased telehealth access.

“We want to make sure those patients know they are welcomed they are safe and that their healthcare is very common and normal,” said Mansanares.

We reached out to Nevada Right to Life, a pro-life non-profit organization, and have not heard back.