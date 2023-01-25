Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas cultivation facility license

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspended the license of a North Las Vegas cultivation facility on Tuesday, citing a "threat to public health and safety."

During an emergency board meeting, members present voted to unanimously suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center Inc.

According to a news release, the board conducted a months-long investigation, which included a series of on-site inspections and a review of surveillance camera footage, that revealed Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.

Upon review of surveillance footage, Board Agents observed and heard Helping Hands’ employees, including a manager, attempting to hide cannabis and discussing plans to remove cannabis plants from the facility in December. During a follow-up visit in January, Board Agents uncovered untagged cannabis plants in the facility, which could not be properly traced in the State’s seed-to-sale tracking system.

Diversion presents a threat to public health and safety as it results in untracked and untested cannabis and cannabis products that may enter the illicit market.

The board says Helping Hands Wellness Center Inc. is required to submit a plan of correction to the CCB for approval in order to lift the order and shall not resume operations until the CCB has confirmed the deficiencies identified in the order have been corrected.

This is the first summary suspension issued by the CCB in 2023.