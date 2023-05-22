Nevada, California, Arizona reach agreement on water cuts to protect Lake Mead, Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A temporary agreement has been reached between the Lower Basin States that will conserve millions of gallons of water from the Colorado River.

In a release on Monday, the U.S. Department of Interior announced the agreement between Nevada, Arizona and California, which will aim to conserve at least "3 million acre-feet of water through the end of 2026."

The proposal will have an emphasis on "early and large contributions" to "reduce the risk of Lake Mead and Lake Powell declining to critically low elevations," according to the release.

This news comes after Lake Mead recently reported a 12-foot rise in water levels, following the melting of the heavy snowpack in Colorado and an experimental water release from Lake Powell.

"There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity," said Secretary Deb Haaland.

2.3 million acre-feet will be saved by compensating individuals, states, and Tribal Nations to reduce water usage, via funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to White House officials.

The proposal was reached ahead of the May 30 deadline but must still be approved.