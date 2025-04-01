CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Assembly Government Affairs Committee on Monday passed a bill that would allow Nevada to opt-out of observing daylight saving time.

Nevada bill to opt-out of daylight saving time heads to Assembly floor for consideration

Assembly Bill 81 would keep Nevada on permanent standard time starting in 2026.

More than two dozen other states, including our neighbors in California, have bills to opt-out of resetting the clock. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii don't opt-out of the time change.

Bill author Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch of Reno says switching the clocks has negative health effects on people and leads to more car crashes.

The bill now goes to the Assembly floor for consideration.

