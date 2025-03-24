Nevada bill proposes domestic violence database with no costs to access

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature aims to give residents an extra layer of protection when dating online by creating a free, statewide database for individuals with a history of domestic violence.

The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 162, was inspired by the tragic murder of Alessandra Barlas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2015. It was later revealed that he had previously served time for an attempted murder case involving another woman.

Her father, Rick Beatty, believes that if such a database had existed, his daughter might still be alive.

“She was 4’11”, but she stood 6 feet tall,” Beatty said. “Her birthday is this Sunday—she’d be 37.”

Under current Nevada law, criminal records for domestic violence offenders are public, but they can be difficult and costly to access. People searching for a potential partner’s history often need to navigate multiple court databases or pay for background check services that range from $30 to more than $100.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblymember Toby Yurek, says AB 162 would remove those financial and logistical barriers, making crucial safety information available to everyone.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that people who need this type of information can access it when they need it,” Yurek said. “AB 162 would take public records and centralize them into one free, easy-to-use database.”

The database would be managed by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, offering users a simple way to check if someone has been convicted of domestic violence. Yurek argues that while those with financial means can hire a private investigator or pay for background searches, many people can’t afford that luxury.

“Somebody with money can hire a private investigator or pay for a background check—but for those who can’t, they’re left in the dark,” Yurek said. “This could be the difference between life and death.”

However, cost could be the bill’s biggest challenge. The proposal now heads to the Ways and Means Committee, where lawmakers will assess whether the state can afford to fund and maintain the system.

“Because of the financial components—the cost of setting up this public database—it’s now being reviewed to see if we can actually afford it,” Yurek added.

While AB 162 still has a long road ahead before becoming law, supporters say it could remove financial barriers to safety, providing a critical tool for protecting Nevadans in the modern online dating age.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

