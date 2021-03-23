Nevada authorities honoring those killed in Colorado shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada authorities are honoring those who lost their lives in Monday's deadly shooting in Colorado.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted out a message reading in part:

"We mourn with the Boulder community, the victims' families, and the brave men and women of the boulder police department."

Clark County leaders expressed their condolences. The county tweeted out a message saying in part:

"Like many others, we know the pain you are feeling. Just as you stood Vegas Strong with us after the 1 October shooting, we stand Boulder Strong with you."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent its condolences to the Boulder community on Tuesday.

The Henderson Police Department also shared its thoughts on social media after Monday's tragic shooting.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said its hearts go out to all those affected in the Colorado shooting.