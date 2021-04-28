Watch
Nevada Attorney General finds Las Vegas City Council violated state's Open Meeting Law

Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 23:58:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council reportedly violated Nevada's Open Meeting Law.

According to findings from the Nevada Attorney General's office, the council cut off the microphone of a man making critical comments during a council meeting.

The attorney general's report goes on to say, during a meeting in November 2020 a man named Dan Rolle was providing public comment when he criticized Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony.

Rolle alleges he was interrupted and his microphone was cut off.

The city council must acknowledge the report at the next meeting.

