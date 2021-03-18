Nevada Assembly speaker healing from prostate cancer surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A spokesperson for the Nevada Assembly said Speaker Jason Frierson is recovering after receiving surgery for prostate cancer this week.

Assembly Democratic Caucus Executive Director Chelsey Wininger said 51-year-old Frierson had a successful outpatient surgery on Wednesday and expects to return to the Legislature on Monday.

Frierson said he is looking forward to returning to work. He says the cancer was detected early through regular check-ups. Frierson was elected to his current Assembly run in 2016 after previously serving from 2011 to 2014. He has been the speaker of the lower chamber for the last three legislative sessions.