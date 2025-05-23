Nevada Assembly passes bill to phase out foam food containers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that could change the way restaurants handle take-out food statewide is now heading to the governor's desk.

The Nevada Legislature recently passed Assembly Bill 244. If passed into law, it would phase out the use of food containers made of polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam, beginning as early as October of this year.

Styrofoam is difficult to recycle and eventually breaks down into microplastics that could enter the surrounding environment.

“Styrofoam is poison for our bodies and our environment and it's time we treat it that way,” said Olivia Tanager, Executive Director of the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter. “We urge Governor Lombardo’s support.”

Nevada wouldn't be the first state to enact such a measure. Similar bans are in place in Maine, California, New York, Oregon, and New Jersey.

A similar bill was even introduced in Congress this year, looking to ban the use nationally.