Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nevada Assembly passes bill to phase out foam food containers

San Francisco board passes ban on Styrofoam products
David Paul Morris
[FILE] OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 1: Used styrofoam cups are seen on the streets on January 1, 2007 in Oakland, California. In an effort to curb pollution, the city of Oakland on January 1, 2007 bans food establishments from using Styrofoam made take out containers. As an alternative, the city encourages food establishments to reduce use of plastic in favor of other materials that are biodegradable or can be composted. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
San Francisco board passes ban on Styrofoam products
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that could change the way restaurants handle take-out food statewide is now heading to the governor's desk.

The Nevada Legislature recently passed Assembly Bill 244. If passed into law, it would phase out the use of food containers made of polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam, beginning as early as October of this year.

Styrofoam is difficult to recycle and eventually breaks down into microplastics that could enter the surrounding environment.

“Styrofoam is poison for our bodies and our environment and it's time we treat it that way,” said Olivia Tanager, Executive Director of the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter. “We urge Governor Lombardo’s support.”

Nevada wouldn't be the first state to enact such a measure. Similar bans are in place in Maine, California, New York, Oregon, and New Jersey.

WATCH | A similar bill was even introduced in Congress this year, looking to ban the use nationally.

Farewell to Foam Act would phase out styrofoam nationally

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34