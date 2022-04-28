Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada Assembly leader Jason Frierson named new US Attorney in Las Vegas

Nevada Legislative-Opening Day
Lance Iversen/AP
FILE - Nevada Speaker of the Assembly Jason Frierson opens the Legislative Session, on Feb 6, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada is getting a new top federal prosecutor following the confirmation of Democratic state Assembly leader Jason Frierson as U.S. Attorney in Las Vegas. Democratic U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen hailed Frierson's confirmation Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen, File)
Nevada Legislative-Opening Day
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:13:36-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is getting a new top federal prosecutor following the confirmation of Democratic state Assembly leader Jason Frierson as U.S. Attorney in Las Vegas.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen hailed Frierson's confirmation Wednesday. They noted the position had remained open since the February 2021 resignation in of Nicholas Trutanich. Federal prosecutor Christopher Chiou served as interim head of the office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Nevada has some 120 employees in Las Vegas and Reno. Frierson's appointment comes a little more than a week after Spencer Evans was named the new special agent in charge of the bureau's Las Vegas field office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH