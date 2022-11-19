Nevada Assembly Democrats announce caucus leadership team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Senate Democrats announced the caucus leadership and committee chair positions on Thursday, ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session.

In a news release, Democrats celebrated the "diverse slate," in which14 of 15 committee chair and leadership positions will be occupied by either a woman or a person of color.

“Nevada Senate Democrats are as diverse as the state we represent. I am proud to announce a slate of intelligent, qualified individuals who will serve as part of our team to advance legislation that betters the lives of working Nevadans,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

She continued, “Fighting for Nevada families is job number one for Senate Democrats. From former educators to public health professionals, and from veterans to labor leaders, our caucus is representative of and will fight for a Nevada where those who work hard and play by the rules can get ahead.”