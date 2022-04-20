Nevada Assembly democratic candidate arrested for Chase Bank robbery, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Assembly Democratic Candidate LaJuana Clark, 47, was arrested for robbing a Las Vegas Chase Bank.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, or LVMPD, reports that a black woman with clear framed glasses, black and white t-shirt, black pants, black sandals with white stripes, gold bracelets, and carrying a brown purse approached a bank teller, Rodrigues-Morales, at the Chase Bank located at 7204 W. Craig Rd. on April 16, 2022.

After approaching the teller, the woman, later identified as Clark, passed a note to Morales stating she had an untraceable firearm, also known as a ghost gun, wanted $888, and that she was the victim of a crime.

Morales gave Clark $1,000 in various denominations before Clark exited the bank with the money.

Further investigation revealed that Clark signed her name on the note she gave to Morales stating she did not want to hurt anyone with an address she claimed was hers.

Authorities contacted office management at the address Clark left on the note. The office management told LVMPD that Lajuana Clark previously caused a disturbance on April 7, 2022, refusing to leave and causing a disturbance.

During the incident on April 7, 2022, officers responded and issued a contact card that listed Clark, her birth year of 1974, and her apartment number.

A Facebook search revealed Clark matched the physical description and similar statements made in the note to Morales on her Facebook.

One of Clark's Facebook posts revealed the license plate to a Jeep Renegade registered in her name. Further investigation showed Clark leaving and returning to the Inspirado Apartment complex during the time the robbery was committed.

Clark was contacted via cell phone by authorities before exiting her apartment and taken into custody without further incident.

A warrant was executed of Clark's apartment and revealed Clark's rose gold-colored glasses and her brown purse containing $1,000 in various denominations.

In an interview with detectives, Clark admitted to committing the robbery. Clark also wrote an apology letter to Morales.

According to ballotpedia.org, Clark is running as a Democrat for Nevada Assembly District 3.

Clark is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on May 3, and faces one count of robbery and one count of burglary of a business. Her bail is set at $10,000.