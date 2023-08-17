Nevada ASCPA joins nationwide 'Clear the Shelters' campaign amid pet abandonment crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to clear space at shelters, pet advocates across the nation are joining forces in the "Clear the Shelters" campaign to help pets get adopted.

One shelter hosting a "Clear the Shelter" event is the Nevada SPCA, which officials say has also been "overwhelmed" with abandoned animals.

Lori Heeren, the Executive Director of the Nevada SPCA says this Wednesday marked one of the most distressing days for the shelter because of an alarming surge in animal abandonment.

“We are full, we have no room to help the community and intake any more pets that’s why it's so important that we need clear the shelters,” Heeren said.

Adding a unique touch to the campaign, national advocates have highlighted one 16-year-old pet advocate, Sir Darius Brown, who made a heartwarming contribution to Nevada SCPA during Thursday's event. He's donating handmade bow ties to help boost pet adoptions.

“This month I created a limited edition exclusive bow tie where a portion of the proceeds are going to go back to clear the shelters so that we can make more of an effort to help clear the shelters,” said Brown.

If you would like to adopt an animal from Nevada SPCA, free adoption fees run through Labor Day.