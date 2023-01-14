Nellis Air Force Base holds annual 'Load Crew of the Year' competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nellis Air Force Base held its annual "Load Crew of the Year" competition, where crews have to fully load a fighter jet with "dummy bombs" and missiles in the shortest amount of time with the fewest errors.

One Nellis Air Force official, Tomaski, said that along with bragging rights for the winner, they want all the crews to know how important and meaningful the task is.

"The men and women out here loading, they're in their 20s and 30s. You know, these are young people. And we really want them to know how important what they do is because when you're just grinding day to day, you're just putting in your hours, you just want to go home. Stuff like this is what brings it all back," Tomaski said.

The competition also prepares the crews for any mission when called upon. Tomaski said, "this competition is not just about winning, it's also about being prepared for any kind of mission. We want our crews to be the best they can be, and this competition helps us achieve that."

Various dignitaries, including the base commander and other high-ranking officials, attended the competition. The winning crew was awarded a trophy and certificates of achievement.

The Nellis Air Force Base plans to continue this annual competition as a way to recognize the hard work and dedication of the load crews and to ensure that they are always prepared for any mission.