Nellis AFB issues Noise Advisory ahead of Red Flag 22-3 training exercise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents living near Nellis Air Force Base may notice an increase in noise from military aircraft while the Air Force conducts a “realistic training exercise” from July 9 to July 29.

The exercise, known as Red Flag 22-3, will welcome almost 75 aircraft and 2,300 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserves to Nellis AFB.

24 units will participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces, as this Red Flag exercise aims to emphasize joint-force integration.

The exercise is at Nellis Air Force Base and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range, a premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace just north of Las Vegas.

Nellis AFB representatives said in a news release that the Red Flag simulates realistic combat situations with realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force in a controlled environment for aircrews. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.

This exercise is just one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron will execute Red Flag 22-3.