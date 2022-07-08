Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nellis AFB issues Noise Advisory ahead of Red Flag 22-3 training exercise

2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3
U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Senior Airman Zachary Miller, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms pre-flight inspections during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 2nd AMXS, along with joint partners and units from across the country, traveled to Nellis to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:21:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents living near Nellis Air Force Base may notice an increase in noise from military aircraft while the Air Force conducts a “realistic training exercise” from July 9 to July 29.

The exercise, known as Red Flag 22-3, will welcome almost 75 aircraft and 2,300 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserves to Nellis AFB.

24 units will participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces, as this Red Flag exercise aims to emphasize joint-force integration.

The exercise is at Nellis Air Force Base and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range, a premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace just north of Las Vegas.

Nellis AFB representatives said in a news release that the Red Flag simulates realistic combat situations with realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force in a controlled environment for aircrews. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.

This exercise is just one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron will execute Red Flag 22-3.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH