LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Folks living near Stephanie & the 215 are up in arms over an intersection they say is a disaster waiting to happen.

Neighbors say when they try to pull out from Maleena Mesa St. to head west on Wigwam Pkwy., they can’t see cars coming around a tight curve.

Neighbors tell 13 Action News this intersection has been the spot of multiple crashes, and recently got the attention of the city to investigate the intersection.

"We're just trying to make sure that we're safe when we pull out and that we're not going to get hit,” says Kyle Jones, neighbor.

A big concern for neighbors is that this intersection is a Clark County School District bus stop.

"It’s a concern that I have especially in the mornings when I'm taking my kids to school,” says Jones.

We found drivers plowing through the intersection Tuesday traveling at 45 miles-per-hour. The intersection has a 35 mile-per-hour limit.

"I just asked the City of Henderson is there any way we can get a stop sign over here," says Jones.

The City of Henderson responded to Jones and other concerned drivers who wrote letters and emails about the intersection.

The city decided to conduct their own traffic study in February of the intersection, finding that conditions did not warrant any kind of signal or sign to be built.

The only improvement, according to the study, was a recommendation to widen Wigwam to increase visibility for drivers on Maleena Mesa.

Neighbors say that just isn’t enough.

"Widening the road really doesn't slow down the traffic,” says Jones. "I think a stop sign is going to be the best thing, maybe a traffic circle, just something that would slow the progress of traffic.”

Jones says despite the study’s results, he’s hoping officials will change their mind before any more crashes happen.

The City of Henderson tells 13 Action News that they do not have any plans to re-evaluate the intersection in the near future but will implement more police presence in the area looking out for speeding drivers.