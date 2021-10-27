Neighbors oppose potential distribution center project in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KTNV) — A Las Vegas neighborhood recently found out about property filings for a new 26-acre distribution center. The filing has left some people living nearby unhappy.

“It’s going to impact our neighborhood and all the people who live, work, go to school here for years to come,” said Joshua Waeghe, a concerned neighbor to the property.

The distribution center would consist of six buildings with 140 bay doors for loading and unloading goods. The project would be located at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Badura Avenue in Spring Valley, right next to a school and a hospital.

“I understand that we need warehouses,” he said. “I understand that we need distribution centers. I’m just advocating for them not to be in a residential area.”

Some of those living nearby worry about the noise, traffic, and possible pollution a site like this would create.

“A warehouse distribution center in your neighborhood does not benefit anybody,” said Rick Aco, an area realtor living nearby. “I can’t think of anybody who it would benefit except the business owner.”

The attorney representing the developer, Phelan Development, could not be reached for comment, and the Spring Valley Town Board has postponed its discussion on the project--originally anticipated for Tuesday, October 26.

“I suppose this is just an opening salvo to hopefully a longer conversation,” said Waeghe. “But I don’t think the board should be approving this for the plans that they have on file as it stands.”

The Spring Valley Town Board could discuss the project as soon as Nov. 9, and it could go before the Clark County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 17.