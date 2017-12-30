Neighbors honor beloved community fixture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - He roamed the streets, but never begged. He was homeless, but he'll always have a place in the hearts of his neighbors. Friends and family, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, on Friday night honored a fixture in their east-side neighborhood, Isaac Wharton.

"Isaac was a kind, giving person," said Jim Asche, Wharton’s cousin. "He was the kind of person who never thought much about himself."

Isaac last month died outside an old auto-parts store at Lake Mead and Hollywood, friends believe, from natural causes. "It was devastating," Asche said.



Though homeless, Isaac never asked for a hand out. Instead, Asche said, Isaac offered to do odd-jobs for his neighbors. "He was a hard worker, generous, heart of gold," Asche said.

"He never wrote a cardboard sign, always wanted to help somebody do something for his money," said Isaac’s uncle, Ed Wharton

Isaac's parents died when he was very young, Wharton said. Throughout his life, Isaac suffered with drug addiction and schizophrenia. "He had these demons in his head. They'd scream, they'd yell," Wharton said. "Very painful to see Isaac suffer."



Despite his emotional torment, Wharton said, Isaac never lost his gentleness or compassion for others. "He was a great person, nice person, wanted to help people," Wharton said.

