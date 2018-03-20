LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer emailed us about this intersection of Bonanza Road and Mount Hood Street being too dangerous, and asking for a traffic signal to be installed. A few days after we received the email, Chopper 13 flew over a crash, in that very intersection.

Neighbors think there are a few things contributing to the crashes. The speed limit on Bonanza leading up to the intersection is 45 miles an hour. We also caught more than a few drivers just roll through the stop sign, so now neighbors want more to be done.

We reached out to the Clark County to see what can be done. Ideally, neighbors would like to see a traffic signal installed. Now, the intersection will be studied for a few weeks. Traffic patterns will be monitored, and if it does prove to be a dangerous intersection that could benefit changes, that would then be assessed.

UPDATE: Ultimately, the study found there's just not enough traffic in that area to warrant a signal. So for now, it will remain a four-way stop with flashing red lights to alert drivers.