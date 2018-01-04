Neighbors: Crooks caught on camera opening family's garage

People living near Cactus and South Las Vegas Boulevard are taking action after a string of car break-ins.

"We're ready for this to stop and we will fight back,” said Joseph Walker.

The 23-year-old says his car was broken into four days ago.

"I was a victim and I'm here to tell you, I'm not afraid of you," said Walker.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows an alleged crook rummaging through a family's car before opening the garage.

"Her husband came downstairs, saw them, and chased them off," said Walker.

Walker, a security guard by trade, has decided to start patrolling his neighborhood at night.

He says his goal is to keep the peace.

"I'm very proud that he's letting the neighborhood know that he is out there," said mom Lisa Soto.

Soto says she has contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to start an official neighborhood watch.

The family believes the people behind the crimes are teenagers. They are hoping the community continues to come together to combat crime.