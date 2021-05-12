Watch
$665K+ Arizona lottery ticket sold at Last Stop Travel Center; winnings unclaimed

Arizona State Lottery/OH Partners
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:03:45-04

WHITE HILLS, Ariz. (KTNV) — Arizona lottery officials report a winning ticket of nearly $666,000 was sold at the Last Stop Travel Center this week.

With Nevada not offering a lottery option, several residents make the trip to the travel center located off of U.S. 93 in White Hills, Arizona, to purchase their lotto tickets.

And the latest winning ticket was sold Tuesday for the Triple Twist game valued at a $665,989 payout.

Currently, the winning ticket has gone unclaimed after it matched six out of six numbers that were drawn:

14-17-19-25-28-41

An area spokesperson says White Hills is a census-designated place in Mohave County, Arizona, and is a ghost town northwest of Kingman. Also, being so close to the Nevada state line, it could be that a trucker or non-Arizona resident purchased the ticket.

