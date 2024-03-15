Nearly 100 students have been hit in Clark County school zones so far this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So far this school year, 97 students have been hit by vehicles to and from their way to school, according to the Clark County School District Police Department. That is up from 52 this time last year.

Now, district traffic officers will be putting in overtime to keep students safe while traveling in school zones by teaming up with other valley agencies to crack down on speeding and reckless driving.

The overtime hours are thanks to a Nevada Office of Traffic Safety grant.

This enhanced enforcement period will run through March 29.