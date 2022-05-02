Nearby schools on lockdown after mountain lion sighting in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Schools in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in Spring Valley were on lockdown on Monday after a mountain lion sighting, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The cat was seen at approximately 11:12 a.m. in the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, police said — near the Flamingo Softball Fields.

Metro Police are assisting the Nevada Department of Wildlife in their response to the report.

A spokesperson for LVMPD could not immediately confirm which area schools were on lockdown. 13 Action News contacted the Clark County School District Police Department for more information, but had not head back at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.