Nearby Nevada getaways that won't hurt your wallet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Everything is costing more these days, including gas. And that can put a strain on summer plans this year. So with that in mind, we decided to look at a few budget friendly getaway spots, just outside Las Vegas.

"There's amazing outdoor recreation. There's great hiking trails that go along Lake Mead. There's great beginner to extreme mountain biking trails out that way," says Tracie Barnthouse with Travel Nevada.

BOULDER CITY

Located only 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas, Boulder City is a great spot to spend a day or two. The main attractions of course are Lake Mead and Hoover Dam.

But there's also boutique restaurants, antique shopping, plus it's home to the Nevada State Railroad Museum and has plenty of affordable hotel options.

Boulder City is one of only two Nevada towns where gaming is prohibited. So you won't spot a slot machine anywhere!

PAHRUMP VALLEY WINERY

When you think wine country, Nevada probably isn't the first place you think of. But did you know the Pahrump Valley Winery is just over an hour west of Las Vegas. It's Nevada's oldest commercially producing red grape vineyard, growing nearly 100 tons of Nevada wine grapes.

There's plenty of wine to taste, plus the winery is home to the upscale casual, Symphony's Restaurant. Or you can just order a bottle of wine and charcuterie board, and grab a seat at a picnic table out in the vineyard.

If the great outdoors are what you enjoy, try Nevada's oldest and largest state park.

VALLEY OF FIRE

"The Valley of Fire in general, it's just a beautiful place. You have to stay until sunset. That's how it gets its name. The sun shining on the red sandstone rocks is what makes it look like it's on fire," says Barnthouse.

Valley of Fire is only about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

"You can get in there and hike around there. There's some great hiking trails to explore. Ancient Petra cliffs were found in the area as well," says Barnthouse.

Camping is available on a first come first serve basis. The park is popular, so if you're hoping to stay overnight, you definitely want to get there early. Otherwise, keep in mind the park closes at sunset.