NDOT: Wrong Way detection system has 84% success rate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wrong way warning signs are placed all across the Las Vegas valley. But now wrong way detection systems are being added to our valley’s roadway protection.

Signs with flashing lights will be placed at four off-ramps in Southern Nevada, warning drivers not just with words but with clear visual signals.

This is part of a pilot program Nevada Department of Transportation began in 2019.

“We installed 37 of these wrong way systems across the state, most of them in Northern Nevada,” said NDOT public information officer Justin Hopkins.

An intermediary system was also placed on U.S. 95 and Durango.

The system uses radar technology to determine if a driver is heading the wrong way. Then, a series of flashing lights goes off. A real-time video also records and is sent immediately to law enforcement.

Hopkins said the system has proven to be very effective in preventing wrong way drivers from getting on the freeway.

“Over the course of this three-year study, we’ve had more than 200 confirmed encounters,” said Hopkins. “Out of that 216, we had a confirmed turn around rate of 84 percent.”

The system is expanding and is being placed at four ramps, including a full system at the site on U.S. 95 and Durango.

The other three sites include U.S. 95 and Skye Canyon; U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon; and I-15 and Starr. Hopkins said these locations were chosen because of the baseline infrastructure in place but more locations are expected in the future.

“We are actively pursuing installing wrong way detection systems at our interchanges across Nevada,” said Hopkins.

Las Vegas resident Shane Guillen said he sees the danger at these off ramps and said he almost got into a crash with a wrong way driver on I-15 and Starr.

“We were going straight to the on ramp and someone was trying to turn on to the off ramp,” said Guillen. “It was pretty scary at one point.”

Guillen is hopeful the new wrong way detection system being installed at the site will prevent situations like the one he was in or even crashes.

“I’ve seen accidents there and there’s a lot of issues there,” said Guillen, “Hopefully, it’ll alert more people to pay attention a little bit more.”

NDOT said the installations for these systems begin Sunday evening. Each location takes about two weeks to complete. The estimated time frame for all four sites is eight weeks.

The cost of the four systems is estimated to be $1.1 million, according to NDOT.

Drivers who accidentally enter a ramp in the wrong direction are advised to immediately pull to the shoulder in a safe place, turn on their emergency flashes and wait for a break in traffic before safely turning around to go in the correct direction.