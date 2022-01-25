Nevada transportation officials want public opinion on US-95 project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has a new construction project in the works for the US-95 near downtown Las Vegas.

The new project is called the Downtown Access Project with construction starting to start in 2027.

NDOT officials say the project is meant to improve safety, mobility and to build out capacity for the increase in population.

The changes will stretch 1.6 miles of the 95 from Rancho Road to Mojave Drive.

There are three design options with renderings here. NDOT says it wants to get rid of bridges and replace them with either a recessed freeway or an elevated freeway.

The department also wants to add several HOV and general-purpose lanes as well as fixing the closely spaced ramps that make merging difficult.

All three design options would permanently close up to four streets that run underneath the US-95. Construction would end by 2031.

NDOT is hosting a meeting to inform the public about the project at the East Las Vegas Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.