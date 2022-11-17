NDOT to alert drivers of new overpass in the northeast side of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT crews will be "waving the checkered flag" Thursday to alert drivers of the new overpass in the northeast side of town.

Commuters will be able to use the new overpass that has connected the I-15 and 2-15.

The new overpass will be critical for drivers it's expected to speed up travel times and reduce congestion in the area Thursday.

NDOT will be holding a media event to advise drivers of the new overpass.

That will be held at "box-able" located near the new interchange.

The business is one of many that have developed since construction began.