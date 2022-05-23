NDOT lists traffic restrictions on I-515 through Downtown Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said they have updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 Viaduct Rehabilitation project for the week of May 23.

Paving operations are resulting in many closures according to the press release. However, the project is tracking toward early completion.

The following information was provided by NDOT:

MONDAY, MAY 23RD

Mainline I-515 (US-95)

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

I-515 northbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street

Desert Inn closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 24TH

Mainline I-515 (US-95)

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 southbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, MAY 25TH

Mainline I-515 (US-95)

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Auxiliary lane closed northbound I-515 between Twain and Boulder 2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street

Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT, MAY 26TH

Mainline I-515 (US-95)

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd Closed 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Surface Street

Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Closures are subject to change due to weather and other factors according to NDOT.