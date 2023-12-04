NDOT celebrates completion of Centennial Bowl project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After years of construction, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing the completion of the Centennial Bowl project on U.S. 95 and the 215.

The project links U.S. 95 and the 215 in the northwest area of the valley. It also connects several streets from both sides of the freeway. For this extensive project, the road was widened and realigned to include 20 bridges, bike lanes, and sidewalks. The new interchanges were designed to help improve highway capacity, travel time, and safety in the area.

Justin Hopkins, with NDOT, emphasizes the project's impact on bringing communities together:

“What we've done is bridge a gap between a community just southwest of the Centennial Bowl and the businesses and community northeast of the bowl. This makes it easier for people to travel back and forth, whether shopping at the Target or Walmart shopping centers or exploring new developments on the north or south side of the Centennial Bowl,” Hopkins said.

The completion of the Centennial Bowl marks the final phase of a $272 million project under construction since 2015.