NDOT announces ramp closures in Henderson, eastern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers should be aware of lane and ramp restrictions coming to Henderson and the eastern part of the valley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation's restrictions will be on I-515 and U.S. 95 and are "necessary for loop installation and reflectivity testing on the I-515/U.S. 95 between Sunset Road and Wyoming Avenue," according to an NDOT news release.

NDOT RAMP AND LANE RESTRICTIONS

8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30:



Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Nellis Blvd and Galleria Dr

Galleria Dr off-ramp to southbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31:



Galleria on-ramp to southbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1:



Galleria on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, August 2:



Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Nellis Blvd to Russell Rd

Russell Rd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Friday, August 2:



Rolling one-lane closures on south and northbound I-515 between Mt. Visa St to Sunset Rd

Traffic control facilitated by attenuator trucks

NDOT works with Waze to inform drivers about planned restrictions.