Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NDOT announces ramp closures in Henderson, eastern valley

The closures span from July 29 to August 2
Construction
Scripps
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Construction
Posted at
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers should be aware of lane and ramp restrictions coming to Henderson and the eastern part of the valley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation's restrictions will be on I-515 and U.S. 95 and are "necessary for loop installation and reflectivity testing on the I-515/U.S. 95 between Sunset Road and Wyoming Avenue," according to an NDOT news release.

NDOT RAMP AND LANE RESTRICTIONS

8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30:

  • Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Nellis Blvd and Galleria Dr
  • Galleria Dr off-ramp to southbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31:

  • Galleria on-ramp to southbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1:

  • Galleria on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, August 2:

  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Nellis Blvd to Russell Rd
  • Russell Rd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed

1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Friday, August 2:

  • Rolling one-lane closures on south and northbound I-515 between Mt. Visa St to Sunset Rd
  • Traffic control facilitated by attenuator trucks

NDOT works with Waze to inform drivers about planned restrictions.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH