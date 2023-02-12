Tribal leaders in Las Vegas work to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the recent arrest of former actor Nathan Chasing Horse for sexually abusing young indigenous girls, members of the Native American community in the Las Vegas valley are working to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence.

Local tribal community leaders came together on Saturday to discuss how people can help as violence against indigenous women continues to increase.

Natalie O'Neal, a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in Montana, says the main message she wants people to take away from this gathering is that people should "just be a voice and provide support."

Those in attendance shared stories, songs and resources at the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada office in las vegas.

"It's important because indigenous men and women are impacted by violence at a rate that's higher than any other ethnic group," said O'Neal.

She told KTNV that crimes against the indigenous community have been ignored for too long, and she hopes the event will signal the need for change. For her, this issue hits very close to home after her own relatives have gone missing.

Going forward, O'Neal says the Native American community in Las Vegas will be working with local non-profits like SafeNest that are dedicated to ending domestic violence.

She told KTNV that "working together is stronger."

She continued, "Whenever you're doing work in the indigenous community, the population may not be large, but the disparities for healthcare and education are disproportionately amplified in our community."