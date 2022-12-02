Nationwide school leaders and law enforcement members come together for Student Safety Conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School safety and security are top of mind for teachers, parents, and school administrators in Clark County.

Members of law enforcement and school officials from across the country have gathered in Las Vegas to share the latest technology and techniques designed to protect our students and schools. In the past, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has called the school violence in Clark County a crisis.

"There's a crisis in our community that has come into our schools, I want to be very clear that that's what we care dealing with. We are dealing in the community, a crisis in the country that has come in."

From fatal mass shootings to gangs to vandalism, fighting, bullying, and dating violence. Most schools across the country have experienced some sort of violence. Many CCSD parents feel a shared concern.

"A few years ago, when I went to school there was less violence until now," said a concerned parent.

On Thursday, educators, school officials, members of law enforcement, and various mental health agencies joined together at the Palms resort at the Sybullas-X Student Safety Conference. They shared fresh ideas, ran practice drills, and reviewed the latest in safety technologies to try and curb school violence. Longtime law enforcement member John Calver says protecting our students has to be a joint effort.

"It's so important to get everyone around the table. So often, we feel like we have to be in our silo. Whether it is educators, SOO, law enforcement, or therapists, we have to come together to collaborate and work together," said Calver.

Mental health specialist and keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Sroka agrees. He says preventing violence starts with communication between agencies and students having empathy for one another.

"It's about relationships and if you have a trusted relationship. I put my emphasis on prevention, not intervention or postvention, and that's what I think we need to work towards," Sroka said.