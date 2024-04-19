Nation's largest student-run farmers market opens in downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nation's largest student-run farmers market opened on Friday to the public, thanks to valley students.

Hosted by the nonprofit Green Our Planet, the event aims to educate students on gardening, nutrition and financial literacy.

Over 600 students from 60 Clark County schools gathered at the Lawn in downtown Summerlin for the event. The students showcased and sold fresh produce grown in their school gardens and handmade crafts.

Corinne Spitzer, director of Social Impact at Green Our Planet, highlighted the initiative's importance in developing various skill sets among students.

“It's important because it shows all the skills they learn here in Clark County. They can use these skills throughout their lives and interact with people. It's just a positive impact," she said.

For more information on Green Our Planet and the next student-run farmers market, click here.