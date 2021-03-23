Working remote becoming popular option amid pandemic

Working from home is a fixture now and more companies are embracing it for the future.

That gives a lot of people the freedom to relocate.

Communities have been offering incentives to attract companies for decades.

But now more of them are doing the same thing for remote workers.

A newly-launched website will let you see all of those opportunities in one spot: MakeMyMove.com.

"I think, for the first time remote workers kind of have the economic power to sort of choose where they go their economic better, and I think what we're going to see is that, over time, those incentives will likely come richer and richer, you know as the communities continue to compete to get that talent," says Evan Hock, co-founder of MakeMyMove.

The offers include links to those posted by communities.

One is in northwest Arkansas that will give you $10,000 to move there and also throw in a mountain bike.