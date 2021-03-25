Women-owned businesses get boost from new rewards card

Women-owned businesses have historically faced barriers to getting money and loans.

But their success has big potential to help with our economic recovery.

Seneca Women is a platform that focuses on advancing women and girls to create a more equitable and prosperous world.

They're working to help women-owned businesses by launching a credit card that rewards you for shopping at those businesses.

"I mean they're big job creators and they invest, you know 90% of their income goes back into their families and communities. So, you know really it has a multiplier effect when you help them you're helping the community and really helping the economy overall," said Sharon Bowen from Seneca Women.

The new credit card will give you 3% cash back when you shop at women-owned businesses in the Seneca Women marketplace.