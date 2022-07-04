Woman killed in 2nd shark attack in days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's foreign ministry says a tourist has died from a shark attack in Egypt.

It's the second shark attack in Egypt in the past several days.

On Friday, a 68-year-old Austrian woman died after losing an arm and a leg in an attack by a Mako shark while swimming in the Red Sea near the resort town of Hurghada.

Egyptian local media widely reported on the death of a second woman from a shark attack on Sunday.

Incidents with sharks have been relatively rare in Egypt’s Red Sea coastal region in recent years.

In 2010, one European tourist was killed and several others were maimed in a series of shark attacks.