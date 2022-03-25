Woman dies after suffering heart attack upon completion of half marathon in Los Angeles

A woman who collapsed at the finish line of Sunday's Los Angeles Marathon has died, according to marathon organizers.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Los Angeles Marathon confirmed that Trisha Paddock died at a local hospital shortly after completing the Charity Challenge Half Marathon.

Paddock was participating in the half marathon to raise money for the American Drug Abuse Program. According to KNBC-TV, her husband, Ryan, was waiting for her at the finish line of the 13.1-mile course.

"She sent me a message and said, 'I only got one more mile to go,'" he told KNBC.

However, USA Today reports that once she crossed the finish line, Paddock suffered a heart attack. After she collapsed, race organizers said she was treated at the scene by more than a dozen people. She was then transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones. We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene," the Los Angeles Marathon said in a statement. "We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The Los Angeles Marathon also noted that loved ones launched a GoFundMe to support Paddock's family. As of noon ET on Friday, the campaign has raised nearly $65,000 — about $25,000 more than its $40,000 goal.