A dog in the driver's seat.

Police in Wisconsin say a dog drove his owner's car right into a building.

"I was facing this way and a Jeep just bam, right into the window, right into the root chakra," says Megan Lundahl, owner of The Pearl of Door County.

Turns out the pupetrator (perpetrator) is 5-year old Callie.

Police say the Australian Shepherd was waiting for her owner who was inside a local bakery.

No humans or dogs were hurt.