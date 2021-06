This hot and dry weather might affect your next glass of vino.

In Oregon some wine-makers say it's having a big impact on their crops and ultimately the way the wine will taste.

Wine makers say the hotter weather is making the vines think that it's later in the year pushing up the bloom and the harvest.

The crops are about 2 weeks ahead of schedule.

This wine maker says the grapes need more time to mature on the vine and develop flavor.

So this year's wine will likely have a lighter body.