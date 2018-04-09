Video shows road rage incident in Florida, driver intentionally rams motorcyclist off road

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota, Florida motorcyclist is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who smashed into him in an apparent road rage incident.

The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist, Darin Hendrickson, said he was taken to the hospital for a hyperextended knee, possible fractured ribs and severe road rash.

Hendrickson said he was traveling when a car brake checked him.

In a cell phone video, recorded by a witness, Hendrickson could be seen changing lanes and driving alongside the Mazda when he motioned for the car to pull over, swinging his arm towards the vehicle.

That's when the Mazda swerved towards him. Hendrickson said he flew off his motorcycle and hit the side window, smashing the glass.

Deputies said the Mazda appears to be a grey Mazda 3 hatchback, with a large white decal on the back window.

Anyone with information related to the incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317.