Video shows a Maryland police officer berating a 5-year-old boy.

The boy had walked away from his school, and the officer can be heard calling him a little beast and threatening to beat him.

The officer then took the boy back to school when another officer is also heard in the video.

The incident happened in January, but police just recently released the video.

The boy's mother says she is suing, and the Washington Post reports the two officers remain on the job.