Video: children being dropped over border fence in New Mexico

Meantime new video shows two young children being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico and then leaving the kids there.

A border patrol agent in Santa Teresa, New Mexico was operating the camera and saw it all go down.

She alerted agents to the location where they found a 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

According to a press release the children are sisters from Ecuador.

They were checked out at a local hospital and released.

The girls are now in border patrol temporary holding until they are placed elsewhere by Health and Human Services.