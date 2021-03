Moments of a small plane crash caught on Ring video.

This happened near Maimi Gardens Monday afternoon.

You can see the small plane slam right into an SUV on this neighborhood street.

2 people on the plane were killed.

A mom and her child were pulled from he SUV but the child later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the pilot turned around and headed back to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Neighbors say the crash sounded like a bomb going off.